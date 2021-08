So I don't know what the process is behind issuing unissued shares and issuing a follow-on public offer (FPO). Are they the same thing? Or different? And what's the process behind each? And at what price will the FPO and unissued shares will be issued at? And when can they do it? Is there a limited time to issue unissued and or FPO or can it be done whenever? An in-depth explanation would be very helpful.