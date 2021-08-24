-3

Is math interesting ? I personally think it is boring. Fell free to add your opinion. Maths is a good subject but I dont like to do maths

Improve this question
New contributor
Gamer Buddy is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Gamer Buddy is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.