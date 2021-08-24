Currencies

ETFs that track currency movements are called currency ETFs. The simplest currency ETFs hold their foreign currency in a bank account that earns interest.

Futures

Many synthetic ETFs use futures to track the price of an underlying. This is common in commodities ETFs, especially for commodities that are difficult and/or expensive to store long-term. An example would be a crude oil ETF that holds NYMEX futures to track the price of crude oil.