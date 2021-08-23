Can they? Sure.

Why don't they (or more accurately why doesn't your particular bank-- some banks certainly do)? Because they haven't seen the value proposition. Not many people are going to choose a bank based on whether they provide an Excel dump of their transactions. Not many people are going to move to a different bank because it has this feature. Not many people are going to choose to open more accounts with a bank because they offer Excel downloads. And if they provide an Excel option, they'll get questions about it because customers don't know what a PDF or an XLS(X) is or because they have an old version of Excel that doesn't support XLSX files or because they only have Microsoft Works not Office or they have Office but don't have Excel installed or any number of other technical support calls. Like other businesses, banks try to do the math and figure out whether the benefits of offering the feature outweigh the cost of building and supporting it.

Most banks, for example, do integrate with Quicken to provide a download of transactions. Lots of people will choose which bank to work with based on whether it integrates with Quicken. And supporting a Quicken feed generally produces fewer tech support calls because it's something that is completely hidden if you're not a Quicken user and something that doesn't involve human intervention. So the cost/ benefit calculus favors implementing the integration.