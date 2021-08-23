I need to review my statements for the past 2 years, and when I called my bank to ask the banker to send me an excel file with all they data they said they don't have that capability. I wanted an excel file or just a table of all that data, but the bank only provides the statements in a pdf form and the statements are only one month at a time. Now I am an engineer so I know that some computer system has all this information in some database so why can't banks just dump the data I'm interested in and send it to me in a way that's easy to filter and analyze, as opposed to searching through word documents with monthly statements.
2Get a better bank. (Both banks I use can dump transactions into CSV files going back two years.) – RonJohn 50 mins ago
Most banks do allow an export of transaction data in multiple formats, some of which could be opened in Excel. Have you gone to your bank’s website and looked for an Export feature? Have you called your bank’s support line and asked them how to export transaction data? Which bank is it? – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 48 mins ago
Why can't banks just dump the data I'm interested in and send it to me in a way that's easy to filter and analyze, as opposed to searching through word documents with monthly statements? They can do whatever they want to. But why must they? Their P&L comes from sources other than the little guy with the small bank account. – Bob Baerker 45 mins ago
3Voting to close as "opinion based" since we can only speculate about a random bank's capabilities. – D Stanley 43 mins ago
1"Now I am an engineer so I know that some computer system has all this information in some database..." old systems are not nearly as easy to integrate with, and in general banking systems are very old. COBOL is still the dominant language, modernizing takes a lot of money and some banks don't believe they need to. – Hart CO 30 mins ago
Can they? Sure.
Why don't they (or more accurately why doesn't your particular bank-- some banks certainly do)? Because they haven't seen the value proposition. Not many people are going to choose a bank based on whether they provide an Excel dump of their transactions. Not many people are going to move to a different bank because it has this feature. Not many people are going to choose to open more accounts with a bank because they offer Excel downloads. And if they provide an Excel option, they'll get questions about it because customers don't know what a PDF or an XLS(X) is or because they have an old version of Excel that doesn't support XLSX files or because they only have Microsoft Works not Office or they have Office but don't have Excel installed or any number of other technical support calls. Like other businesses, banks try to do the math and figure out whether the benefits of offering the feature outweigh the cost of building and supporting it.
Most banks, for example, do integrate with Quicken to provide a download of transactions. Lots of people will choose which bank to work with based on whether it integrates with Quicken. And supporting a Quicken feed generally produces fewer tech support calls because it's something that is completely hidden if you're not a Quicken user and something that doesn't involve human intervention. So the cost/ benefit calculus favors implementing the integration.