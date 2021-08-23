0

Let's say I have $1000 in an index fund, of which $500 is an unrealized gain (which I need to pay taxes on). For simplicity, let's assume that taxes on gains are 20% and will not change in the future. In other words, I have to pay $100 in taxes if I liquidate now. Let's also assume the fund's average returns are 7% a year.

My holdings are worth less than $1000 as I need to pay taxes on the unrealized gains. However, my holdings are worth more than $900 as the unrealized gains can be used to generate further gains.

Is there a formula to determine how much my holdings are worth?

  • Your holdings are worth $1000, and presumably, $1070 next year. – Pete B. 30 mins ago
If you don't realize the gain (aka "sell the securities"), then your $1000 is worth -- as Pete B commented -- $1000 this year, and hypothetically $1070 at the end of next year.

Every year (more specifically, at each point in time that you're curious), you must calculate the tax impact for that point in time's unrealized gain.

