Let's say I have $1000 in an index fund, of which $500 is an unrealized gain (which I need to pay taxes on). For simplicity, let's assume that taxes on gains are 20% and will not change in the future. In other words, I have to pay $100 in taxes if I liquidate now. Let's also assume the fund's average returns are 7% a year.

My holdings are worth less than $1000 as I need to pay taxes on the unrealized gains. However, my holdings are worth more than $900 as the unrealized gains can be used to generate further gains.

Is there a formula to determine how much my holdings are worth?