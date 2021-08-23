1 hour ago . This question was migrated from Economics Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

I'm Eric, I'm MD of a business working with Property Developers.

I wonder what are the factors to consider on the high level for foreign money lending.

HIGH LEVEL: We have some Lenders in the West who are willing to lend money to Property Developers in the South & East (Africa & Asia) with higher profit yield than in the West for the Lenders while beating local loan rates for Property Developers if they were to source financing for their projects from the local markets in South & East.

NOW TO THE POINT: >>> WHAT ARE THE FACTORS YOU WOULD CONSIDER IN THIS SCENARIO? <<<

As a businessman / entrepreneur - I'm asking basically for any thoughts / "brainstorm" you might have about this scenario: the base rates vs that lending scenario, amount of money, national rates vs money lending, perhaps local national bank regs e.g. for international money transfers, AML, etc. to know the subject at the high level as we work with brokers but want to do our own homework and know the right questions to ask on top of our own considerations.

Value comes from INSIGHT so here is a bit more info:

We have a group of Investors (Lenders) from the West (where base rates are around 0%) And a group of Borrowers from the South (where base rates are around 10%) These Borrowers are specific - they are Property Developers. These Property Developers in the South are looking for Property Development Financing (as a specific financing product) which is usually some 8% over base rate anywhere: so in the South - they could start around 10% + 8% = 18% and further increase depending on experience, collaterals, etc. on case by case basis. But my investors (Lenders) are willing to Lend below this at say 12%-15% (dependent whether Senior Debt or Equity => collaterals / "skin in a game" / experience) per annum, beating the local market rates but still with a better return than they could expect in the West. WIN-WIN. After 24 to 36 months - the Financing will be repaid (the usual duration of Property Development Loan to finish the construction and sell a majority of the units to get cash flow to repay the loan) Perhaps the lending amount plays a role - the minimum would be $1 Million. Usually, $ 5-10 Million but more and more Lenders in this scenario go with much higher minimums like $50 Million (because of time & cost of due diligence vs risk vs return ratio).

All the Best, Eric