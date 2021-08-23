I'm a freelancer who bills per hour and invoices my clients at the end of the month. The total amount is represented in my local currency.
I also give the option for my clients to pay in Bitcoin at a 10% discount. The way I currently do it is by adding my Bitcoin address to the invoice and then add the discounted, equivalent Bitcoin price at the time of sending the invoice.
This isn't all too fair. Or rather it is unfair to both parties since the for them, the client may not have anticipated the exchange rate at the point of invoicing; and, for me, I need to wait until the client pays me (within the constraints of the payment due date, naturally) which may lead to an unfavourable exchange rate.
How can I structure the agreement so that it's fair for both parties while still charging in two possible currencies like this?