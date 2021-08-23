There are two options that I am aware of for multi-currency invoicing, and you should always specify what the system will be in the initial contract that gives rise to the invoice(s).

Option 1: Specify the exchange rate up front so that you can calculate the Bitcoin amount at the time you create the invoice. In this example you might say "Invoices will be calculated in US$ and a Bitcoin amount will also be provided, this will be a 10% discount on the US$ price using the exchange rate from [site] on the invoice date. [Client] may choose to pay the US$ amount via bank transfer or the Bitcoin amount via transfer to [Bitcoin wallet]; in either case, the payment is due within X days of the invoice date and late payments will attract an additional charge [blah blah blah]"

Option 2: Allow the client to determine the Bitcoin amount at the time they make the payment. In this example you might say "Invoices will be calculated and provided in US$ which should be paid by bank transfer. Alternatively payment may be made in Bitcoin to [Bitcoin wallet] at a 10% discount rate from the US$ price calculated at the time of making the payment. In either case, the payment is due within X days of the invoice date and late payments will attract an additional charge [blah blah blah]"

The factors to consider are whether you need/want to know exactly the amount you will receive in advance, who you want to carry the exchange rate risk, how much you want to have to check the calculations made by the client at the time of making the transfer, etc.