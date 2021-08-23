0

I'm a freelancer who bills per hour and invoices my clients at the end of the month. The total amount is represented in my local currency.

I also give the option for my clients to pay in Bitcoin at a 10% discount. The way I currently do it is by adding my Bitcoin address to the invoice and then add the discounted, equivalent Bitcoin price at the time of sending the invoice.

This isn't all too fair. Or rather it is unfair to both parties since the for them, the client may not have anticipated the exchange rate at the point of invoicing; and, for me, I need to wait until the client pays me (within the constraints of the payment due date, naturally) which may lead to an unfavourable exchange rate.

How can I structure the agreement so that it's fair for both parties while still charging in two possible currencies like this?

There are two options that I am aware of for multi-currency invoicing, and you should always specify what the system will be in the initial contract that gives rise to the invoice(s).

Option 1: Specify the exchange rate up front so that you can calculate the Bitcoin amount at the time you create the invoice. In this example you might say "Invoices will be calculated in US$ and a Bitcoin amount will also be provided, this will be a 10% discount on the US$ price using the exchange rate from [site] on the invoice date. [Client] may choose to pay the US$ amount via bank transfer or the Bitcoin amount via transfer to [Bitcoin wallet]; in either case, the payment is due within X days of the invoice date and late payments will attract an additional charge [blah blah blah]"

Option 2: Allow the client to determine the Bitcoin amount at the time they make the payment. In this example you might say "Invoices will be calculated and provided in US$ which should be paid by bank transfer. Alternatively payment may be made in Bitcoin to [Bitcoin wallet] at a 10% discount rate from the US$ price calculated at the time of making the payment. In either case, the payment is due within X days of the invoice date and late payments will attract an additional charge [blah blah blah]"

The factors to consider are whether you need/want to know exactly the amount you will receive in advance, who you want to carry the exchange rate risk, how much you want to have to check the calculations made by the client at the time of making the transfer, etc.

