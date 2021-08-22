0

I'm looking at ITM call options for the ESTX50 price(not total return) index. I notice that they gradually become cheaper for the same strike price, the further the expiration date is. The prices per 1 contract for the same strike change approximately like this:

  • 1 month ~ 2041
  • 2 months ~ 2031
  • 3 months ~ 2025
  • 5 months ~ 2021
  • 7 months ~ 2014
  • 1 year ~ 1951
  • 2 years ~ 1867

Such discounts exist on the different strike prices and seem to be persistent, steady, and graduate. So the question is:

What exactly drives it?

I can think of a couple of explanations - as they account for expected future dividends that the companies pay or maybe some sort of implied interest, but I'm not satisfied with any of them for different reasons.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.