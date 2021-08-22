I'm looking at ITM call options for the ESTX50 price(not total return) index. I notice that they gradually become cheaper for the same strike price, the further the expiration date is. The prices per 1 contract for the same strike change approximately like this:

1 month ~ 2041

2 months ~ 2031

3 months ~ 2025

5 months ~ 2021

7 months ~ 2014

1 year ~ 1951

2 years ~ 1867

Such discounts exist on the different strike prices and seem to be persistent, steady, and graduate. So the question is:

What exactly drives it?

I can think of a couple of explanations - as they account for expected future dividends that the companies pay or maybe some sort of implied interest, but I'm not satisfied with any of them for different reasons.