I'm looking at ITM call options for the ESTX50 price(not total return) index. I notice that they gradually become cheaper for the same strike price, the further the expiration date is. The prices per 1 contract for the same strike change approximately like this:
- 1 month ~ 2041
- 2 months ~ 2031
- 3 months ~ 2025
- 5 months ~ 2021
- 7 months ~ 2014
- 1 year ~ 1951
- 2 years ~ 1867
Such discounts exist on the different strike prices and seem to be persistent, steady, and graduate. So the question is:
What exactly drives it?
I can think of a couple of explanations - as they account for expected future dividends that the companies pay or maybe some sort of implied interest, but I'm not satisfied with any of them for different reasons.