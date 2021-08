I recently got into buying some low volume stocks (mostly at NYSE) and noticed that sometimes when I buy/sell I get slightly different execution cost then when I hit the sell/buy button. I've figured that this might be because of low volume of stock available given the shown cost.

Is it possible to see how much volume is available at each price for Bid/Ask, for example like this on Steam Market? This data must be seen by the exchange so they should be available somewhere right?