I need your help. I wonder if someone with a European based company, offer's a digital service from a website and have client's from all over the world (US-EU-ASIA etc), should apply taxes when collects payments? Then those taxes should differs from client's country to client's country and if yes then where you pay back this taxes. Thank you in advance!
-
Hi welcome to economics.se, personal financial advice is off topic on this site, I moved it to personal finance and money stack but please check their help center and consider editing the question to make sure it follows their rules – 1muflon1 46 mins ago
-
@1muflon1 Ok. Thank you – Vasileios Tsakalis 16 mins ago
-
I suppose, only pay taxes in a foreign country if the company has an office in that country. – S Spring 13 mins ago
-
@Spring Thank you. But what about additional taxes on sale. For example when you sell in Europe you should include VAT or in united states US sales tax – Vasileios Tsakalis 7 mins ago