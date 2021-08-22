45 mins ago . This question was migrated from Economics Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

I need your help. I wonder if someone with a European based company, offer's a digital service from a website and have client's from all over the world (US-EU-ASIA etc), should apply taxes when collects payments? Then those taxes should differs from client's country to client's country and if yes then where you pay back this taxes. Thank you in advance!