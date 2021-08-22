With high interest rates for crypto loans, I'm currently thinking of lending out my cryptocurrency on a crypto lending platform like Celsius Network. However, I'm not too sure about the implications of lending out crypto. First, is the interest treated differently than normal interest I would earn from a savings account? Would I need to register with FinCEN? Also, would lending out crypto on a lending platform make me an MSB?

I ask about MSB because when I signed up for a crypto wallet, my bank sent me a form asking if I was running an MSB (Money Services Business). They literally shut down my bank account until I filled out the form stating that I had opened the crypto wallet to trade crypto for personal investment purposes.

Anyways, I want to know if there is anything more to crypto lending other than putting in my tokens and collecting taxable interest.