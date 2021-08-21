0

After many years of school, I recently started work. I learned about the different categories of health insurance: for an HMO I have to contact my PCP, PPO gives more flexibility, and POS is somewhere in between. More flexibility in choosing doctors should cost more. This is my extent of knowledge.

My company gave me the option to sign up for a PPO health plan from "Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois", for which the monthly premium is ~700$. My partner is enrolled in Aetna's plan, which costs 30$/month.

My question is how can plan's costs differ by so much? I'm tempted to opt off of my company's plan and get added to my partner's plan as a dependent, but just wanted to see if I'm missing anything.

Thanks in advance!

Without reading both company's benefit plan materials in detail, it is impossible to know for sure.

My wager, however, is that your partner's company pays a much larger share of the premium amount than your company does. It is highly unlikely that any insurance plan actually costs $30/ month. Your partner's company almost certainly pays the vast majority of the premiums as a benefit to their employees. Your company pays a much smaller fraction of the premiums (my guess is the company pays half and the employee pays half) so you pay $700/ month.

