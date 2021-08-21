After many years of school, I recently started work. I learned about the different categories of health insurance: for an HMO I have to contact my PCP, PPO gives more flexibility, and POS is somewhere in between. More flexibility in choosing doctors should cost more. This is my extent of knowledge.

My company gave me the option to sign up for a PPO health plan from "Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois", for which the monthly premium is ~700$. My partner is enrolled in Aetna's plan, which costs 30$/month.

My question is how can plan's costs differ by so much? I'm tempted to opt off of my company's plan and get added to my partner's plan as a dependent, but just wanted to see if I'm missing anything.

Thanks in advance!