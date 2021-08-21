Someone called himself Mr Franklin Gordons told me to invest on his company website called bluegatefx.com from $300 I'll get $2900 in 4 of which I did then 2 days of trading then my investment just shoot upto $1414 from nowhere then my earnings started to increase with hire profits. On 4th day my trading stop immediately. Then I was asked my bank details or my wallet address so that I can receive my earnings but before I do that I must first pay 20% company commission fee of 3414 which was $683 then I couldn't have all that I paid $480 then my account manager told me to proceed with withdrawal but I mustn't withdraw all the money he told me to wait for the email to tell me the amount to withdraw. Then I received an email saying I can withdraw $2900 as my 20% commission company was incomplete. I proceed with the withdrawal they asked me COT code I did not have then they send me through email I withdraw the earnings from dashboard I waited for the money into my bank account within 24hr they send an email saying they've revised back the money due to my bank with the broker must be $3500 now they asking me to cash deposit $522 to them straight to make it $3500 for me to complete my withdrawal. So I want to know is this legitimate or scam?