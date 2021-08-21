0

I'm in my late 20s, working in London with a cheap living situation but no pension and limited savings. I'm now in a position to start saving but am unsure whether to catch-up on my pension savings (and the best way to go about that), or to save up a larger deposit for a mortgage.

Situation

  • I have £10k saved, mostly in Moneybox Stocks & Shares and Lifetime ISAs
  • Expecting to receive £20k in the next few months
  • My partner has £100k saved to put towards a mortgage
  • We're not planning to apply for a mortgage for a couple of years
  • I have almost no pension savings (4%/6% matching)
  • I should be able to save at least £1500/month
  • My partner can save £200/month
  • No debts or dependents

With that in mind

  • How should I spend the £20k when I get it?
  • What would be an advisable way to distribute the £1500+ I can save each month?
  • To what degree am I playing catch-up for the several years I haven't been putting into a pension?
