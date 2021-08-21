I'm in my late 20s, working in London with a cheap living situation but no pension and limited savings. I'm now in a position to start saving but am unsure whether to catch-up on my pension savings (and the best way to go about that), or to save up a larger deposit for a mortgage.
Situation
- I have £10k saved, mostly in Moneybox Stocks & Shares and Lifetime ISAs
- Expecting to receive £20k in the next few months
- My partner has £100k saved to put towards a mortgage
- We're not planning to apply for a mortgage for a couple of years
- I have almost no pension savings (4%/6% matching)
- I should be able to save at least £1500/month
- My partner can save £200/month
- No debts or dependents
With that in mind
- How should I spend the £20k when I get it?
- What would be an advisable way to distribute the £1500+ I can save each month?
- To what degree am I playing catch-up for the several years I haven't been putting into a pension?