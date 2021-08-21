If I am looking at a multi-year price chart of a stock, do I need to adjust the prices for inflation? In the presence of inflation, the recent prices are more comparable to the current price than the earlier prices. If I draw a line from an earlier price to a more recent price, the percentage change would be misleading because inflation distorts the earlier price more than the recent price.

I currently look at total return charts that are dividend-adjusted and split-adjusted. Should I also adjust for inflation, especially when inflation is high?