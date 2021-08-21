0

If I am looking at a multi-year price chart of a stock, do I need to adjust the prices for inflation? In the presence of inflation, the recent prices are more comparable to the current price than the earlier prices. If I draw a line from an earlier price to a more recent price, the percentage change would be misleading because inflation distorts the earlier price more than the recent price.

I currently look at total return charts that are dividend-adjusted and split-adjusted. Should I also adjust for inflation, especially when inflation is high?

You could adjust for inflation if you want. But make sure you do the same for anything else you are thinking of investing in.

Most people don't bother, and instead compare the growth (inflation included) of any investments they are considering.

