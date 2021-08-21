When you select an Asset Allocation, you are choosing what percentage of your assets go into specific "buckets" (e.g. Cash, High Yield Bonds, Safe Bonds, Large-Cap Stocks, Mid-Cap, Global, Domestic, etc.) Whatever your preferred percentages are, after even just 1 day they will be different than what you elected. Over time the difference can become significant enough that you may wish to rebalance and move money from buckets that are too full, into other buckets that are lacking, to get back to your original preferred percentages.

There is no rule for when you should rebalance; you can do it as often as you want (within reason). Quarterly, semi-annual, and even annually are all possible frequencies. Some people never rebalance at all.

Suggestion: if you are a passive investor, rebalancing on an automated schedule is probably best. Once you try to time the market by rebalancing based on certain indicators, you introduce an element of risk that you may not be comfortable with.