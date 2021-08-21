So i was having this discussion with a friend of mine about stocks, and although im somewhat a bit more financial literate than him(when it comes to stocks), he always has different ideas that challenge my knowledge and worldview and one of this ideas was his view that in vacuum if a company grows so does its stock value.

Before you answer the obvious, ill write the hypothetical that i proposed to him, lets say there's this average company that does its IPO at 5$ per share, and it sells 500'000 shares, but there's a catch, every investor before hand knows that the company will never pay any dividends or do any buyback or otherwise place the money back at the hand of its stock investors. Would any kind of growth(both spontaneous and consistent) really matter to the stocks value or would it be a stock that's just speculative?

This idea stems from me thinking that the reason people initially invested in growth stocks like google and amazon, even if they didnt pay any dividends, was not only for its growing sharewise but because the company has set itself as valuable by either paying dividends at an outrageous price or by buying back the stock itself. If a company would just dump its shares onto the market without ever setting "itself as valuable" the market wouldn't care about the growth since a greater fool's scheme emerges