I currently have 3 credit cards, one of which I virtually never use. I'm planning on calling the companies and asking to change the billing cycle so they end on the last day of each month. This would line up with my rent so I can pay everything at once.

Is my reasoning sound? Is there any downside? Now that I think of it, why do so many bills fall on random days of the month. Why isn't it common (like with leases) that payment is due on the first or last day of the month?