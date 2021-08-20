According to the web, the formula for calculating the EMA for an N-period is:
(Price today)*(2/(1+N))+(EMA yesterday)(1-2/(1+N))
- What exactly is "price today"? Is it the exact current price of the stock?
- Why is it that when looking at EMAs in charts on the web, they can change every minute even though EMAs are daily?
- Are EMAs only for days?
- When people talk about a "200 EMA", do they mean N=200? A period of 200 days?
- If the EMA today is based on the EMA yesterday, how do we find the first EMA?
Thank you.