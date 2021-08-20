0

According to the web, the formula for calculating the EMA for an N-period is:

(Price today)*(2/(1+N))+(EMA yesterday)(1-2/(1+N))

  1. What exactly is "price today"? Is it the exact current price of the stock?
  2. Why is it that when looking at EMAs in charts on the web, they can change every minute even though EMAs are daily?
  3. Are EMAs only for days?
  4. When people talk about a "200 EMA", do they mean N=200? A period of 200 days?
  5. If the EMA today is based on the EMA yesterday, how do we find the first EMA?

Thank you.

Improve this question
New contributor
Remeraze is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Remeraze is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.