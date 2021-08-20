0

I would like to know if the New York Stock Exchange Building has a rock solid business continuity and disaster recovery plan to deal with the event of a hurricane directly hitting New York City and doing structural damage to the NYSE building.

I think knowing that the NYSE is already prepared to deal with such an event would be very beneficial because this knowledge would likely help investors in making a decision in whether they should stay in or cash out their investments a few days before the hurricane makes landfall.

I am very curious about this because there is a strong possibility of a hurricane hitting the New York City area in near future. New England Is Facing Its 1st Direct Hurricane Landfall In 30 Years https://www.npr.org/2021/08/20/1029626711/new-england-is-under-a-hurricane-watch-for-the-first-time-in-years

Does the New York Stock Exchange Building have a Business Continuity Plan for dealing with a hurricane hitting New York City?

