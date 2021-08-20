0

We want to price options using the binomial lattice. The current stock price is 105 and the strike price is 100. Assume that the stock up-trend rate is u=1.1 with probability p=0.4 and the down-trend rate is d=0.9 with probability 1-p=0.6. The annual risk-free rate is r=0.01 (compounded discretely). Assume that the length of a period is one month. Find the price of a 5-month American put option.

tzmor is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • The binomial lattice is a multi-step process Where are you stuck? – D Stanley 48 mins ago
  • 2
    We're not here to do your homework. Also, the question might be better suited for quant.stackexchange.com – 0xFEE1DEAD 43 mins ago

