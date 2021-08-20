We want to price options using the binomial lattice. The current stock price is 105 and the strike price is 100. Assume that the stock up-trend rate is u=1.1 with probability p=0.4 and the down-trend rate is d=0.9 with probability 1-p=0.6. The annual risk-free rate is r=0.01 (compounded discretely). Assume that the length of a period is one month. Find the price of a 5-month American put option.