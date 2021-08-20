1

Finding this as maybe the closest match, to the scenario, I also find that this and this strongly suggest that NUA rules only apply to Employer stock purchases. In other words, if I work for Acme, then only Acme stock is in question here. So, in a portfolio with many options, only a portion of the whole may (in my understanding) have NUA rules applied; all other sources would follow those rules.

That said, everything I'm finding talks of distributions, not specifically Rollovers to another IRA. The rules and advise say that NUA rules are a tradeoff (taxes will be paid somewhere).

My question is simple, if I roll a portfolio, considering that means selling (realizing) the gain, is that the same as a "distribution" in terms of tax liability?

Thanks in advance.

Improve this question
New contributor
user3158591 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

user3158591 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.