My mother and I are considering getting a loan through the Dividend Finance programme to have a solar panel installed. My mother filled out the primary applicant section of the application and is awaiting her signature. But I was thinking of also signing on as a co-applicant to help diversify my credit report, as I currently have a credit card and credit builder loan, and I have a part time job that may become full-time in the near future.

the loan amount would most likely be around $25,000.00. If the minimum payment was $180/month for 144 months or twelve years, would each of us have to pay $180, or could we divide it between the two us, so I pay 90, and she pays 90?