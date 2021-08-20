0

My mother and I are considering getting a loan through the Dividend Finance programme to have a solar panel installed. My mother filled out the primary applicant section of the application and is awaiting her signature. But I was thinking of also signing on as a co-applicant to help diversify my credit report, as I currently have a credit card and credit builder loan, and I have a part time job that may become full-time in the near future.

the loan amount would most likely be around $25,000.00. If the minimum payment was $180/month for 144 months or twelve years, would each of us have to pay $180, or could we divide it between the two us, so I pay 90, and she pays 90?

Improve this question
1

the loan amount would most likely be around $25,000.00. If the minimum payment was $180/month for 144 months or twelve years, would each of us have to pay $180,

That's not how co-signing works. It means that each co-signer is fully responsible for the whole balance.

Let that sink in: if you co-sign the loan, YOU are FULLY responsible if your mother stops paying (for whatever reason).

or could we divide it between the two us, so I pay 90, and she pays 90?

You could do that, sure. But the credit bureaus won't know it's you paying.

I currently have a credit card and credit builder loan, and I have a part time job

Don't do it. I repeat: don't do it.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.