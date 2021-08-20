Suppose we have two limit sell orders in our order book:

[limit, sell, 100, $5.00]

[limit, sell, 100, $4.00]

and then suppose we then add 2 stop market buy orders

[stop, buy, 100, $4.50] (call this Y)

[stop, buy, 100, $3.50] (call this X)

and then a limit buy order.

[limit, buy, 200, $6.00].

This limit buy order can be filled by the two existing sell orders where it'll first purchase 100 stocks at $5.00 a piece, and then another 100 at $4.00 a piece. My question is after completely filling the new buy order, the market price is now at $4.00, which would trigger that X stop order, but would the 100 stock trade at $5.00 a piece trigger the Y stop order?