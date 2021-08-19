When accepting payment via a credit card or debit card, a merchant is charged a "discount rate" (or "discount fee") by the acquiring bank. For example, when a merchant receives a credit card payment of $100.00, if the bank's discount rate is 3.7%, then the merchant will only actually receive $96.30, with the remaining $3.70 being charged by the bank as per the discount rate. (This answer has a nice summary of how this works.)

My question is, why is the "discount rate" called that? In the most typical usage of the term, a discount is a reduced price charged for something. In the context of the "discount rate" on a merchant receiving a card payment, who is receiving a discount?

(In researching this question, I found a number of sites that define the term "discount rate" in the context of card payments (e.g. 1, 2, 3), but none explain why the term is called that.)