When accepting payment via a credit card or debit card, a merchant is charged a "discount rate" (or "discount fee") by the acquiring bank. For example, when a merchant receives a credit card payment of $100.00, if the bank's discount rate is 3.7%, then the merchant will only actually receive $96.30, with the remaining $3.70 being charged by the bank as per the discount rate. (This answer has a nice summary of how this works.)

My question is, why is the "discount rate" called that? In the most typical usage of the term, a discount is a reduced price charged for something. In the context of the "discount rate" on a merchant receiving a card payment, who is receiving a discount?

(In researching this question, I found a number of sites that define the term "discount rate" in the context of card payments (e.g. 1, 2, 3), but none explain why the term is called that.)

The merchant is accepting a discounted price for their product. When the merchant has something for sale with a price listed as $100, if they accept a credit card payment with a discount rate of 3.7%, they are accepting a discounted price for their product. The consumer does not receive this discount; the bank does.

When you, as a consumer, buy something with your credit card, you are not actually paying the merchant anything. The bank pays the merchant a discounted price, and then later you pay the full price to the bank.

