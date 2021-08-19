0

The theory about bonds say that when the interest rates raise, bonds value falls since today's bonds have a higher yield than yesterday's bonds.

However, let's take the 2018-2019 period. The FED raised interest rates from 1.5 to 2.5 as can be seen here.

However, the Vanguard's USD Treasury Bond UCITS ETF (see here) increased its value by quite a lot during the same period.

In other words, if an investor would have invested all his money 1 January 2018 in this ETF, it would have obtained a benefit selling on 1 January 2019, even though the FED raised interest rates 'a lot' during this period. Doesn't this contradict the theory?

Here's the performance of the Vanguard VGIT Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF.

Note how the value fell from (at least) July 2016 through around August 2018, which is what "the math" says should happen.

Then it jumped, even though rates were still rising, which is -- as you pointed out -- counter to what "the math" says should happen.

The only reason that would happen is that people wanted the stability of US Treasuries more than they wanted high yields.

A graph of the S&P 500 index shows that it declined sharply in the last portion of 2018. Thus, it seems that traders "fled" to Treasuries for security in that period.

The Treasuries ETF kept rising in 2019 because of falling rates.

Bottom line: the simple math equation governing bond price is NOT the only reason people buy bonds (and especially US Treasuries).

enter image description here

enter image description here

