I am at a loss for what to do about this situation that I "thought" I understood before the Ex-Date happened.

I was capitalizing on the 2.25 dividend that SSSS announced. I bought over 200 shares before the Ex-date. I knew the stock price would drop the 2.25 on the Ex-Date. But it had gone up significantly more than that since announcement, so I figured I'd by puts to catch some gains on the fall... and to somewhat protect the shares I have when I let them go.

200+ Shares basis - $15ish

Several - $15 puts (20 aug)

1 - 17.5 put (17 sep)

I did not select or vote for anything in any communication

On the Ex-Date, my puts are now adjusted. The stock price is dropping (as I expected)... but the value of the puts are rather puny. Half of this was an experiment, I wanted to see how this all worked out.... but the other half, I intended to exercise the puts, releasing the shares... But I cannot determine at what price the shares are going to be sold??? If I keep two of the $15 puts and exercise them, are they still even $15 puts?? (or are they maybe $12.75 puts now?????)

I cannot find a way to tell that value, if they are in the money, or what the result of exercising will be... I just see 17.5 Adj and 15 Adj... (which are both slightly in the negative)

I believe I can discern what selling the contracts would yield, from the option chain.. But I am assuming people avoid looking a those, so I'd expect pretty low pricing there.

Please tell me there is some quick math that I haven't stumbled on yet, that is used to figure this out.

Most profitable execution? (not in a "financial advice" context, but more of a 'path of least damage' context...... don't know if that's a rule here) My question is trying to determine what I am actually holding at the moment and where I can go wrong.

The attached document only made my head hurt....