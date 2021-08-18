I have a boiler protection plan covering repairs and annual service. I have been with the company for over 5years and though they have renewed my cover and take the monthly premium they failed to inform me that they had changed their conditions and they do not now cover rented properties. The company had been fully aware that the plan was for a rented property and had been servicing and repairing the boiler when needed for the past 4years. They have renewed the policy even though they had changed their policy conditions not to cover rental properties and continued to take the monthly premium. Is this fraud to take money for a service you cannot provide and what action can I take