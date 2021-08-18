I am confused as to why mutual funds/ETFs in lets say BRSVX - Bridgeway Small-Cap Value could be considered having any risk since the 5 year return is at 17%. Doesnt that mean that in 5 years it hasn't lost value ? What is the risk ?
1It means in the last 5 years it went up 17%. In the next 5 years it could go up 17% or it could go up 3000% or it could go down 100%. – user253751 52 mins ago
That is the past, and the numbers you quote are saying what would have happened if you owned the shares for the full 5 years.
Look at the chart that show the last 5 years. It isn't smooth, there are periods where you didn't make 17%. There are even periods where the price per share went down. If you had to buy or sell at the wrong time your results could be very different.
As this chart clearly shows (just Google "BRSVX"), there's quite a risk. If you needed the money any time from December 2018 through November 2020, you'd have lost money.
"risk" doesn't mean "chance of losing money". It means "variance of returns". If an ETF averaged 17% over 5 years that could mean that it lost 5%, gained 25%, gained 2%, etc. and averaged (geometrically) 17% over those 5 years.
An ETF with zero risk will have a perfect exponential growth curve, while an ETF with high risk will have a very jagged growth curve. You can have a "high risk" ETF that never loses money, but the returns vary wildly between zero and 5%.
In general, funds with higher returns on average have higher risk. So if you're a short-term investor and don't want to risk losing in, say, one year, you want a low-risk ETF. If you're saving for retirement in 30 years you don't necessarily care what it does in the next year and are willing to take risk to have a higher expected gain over those 30 years.