I am confused as to why mutual funds/ETFs in lets say BRSVX - Bridgeway Small-Cap Value could be considered having any risk since the 5 year return is at 17%. Doesnt that mean that in 5 years it hasn't lost value ? What is the risk ?

That is the past, and the numbers you quote are saying what would have happened if you owned the shares for the full 5 years.

Look at the chart that show the last 5 years. It isn't smooth, there are periods where you didn't make 17%. There are even periods where the price per share went down. If you had to buy or sell at the wrong time your results could be very different.