This seems like a rather ignorant question but some searching has proven fruitless. When looking at any EMA lines in a small timeframe (1-minute or 5-minute bars), I noticed the EMA changes across those periods (as expected given the name).

My noob understanding of something like 9EMA is factoring the close value of the previous 9 days. That makes sense.

What is the formula for that concept but using minute bars?

  • Is it comparing the current minute close value to the same minute the previous 9 days?
  • Or is it a simple average of all the closing values from the day so far and the final close of the previous 8 days?
  • Or even more complex... the average of each minute close, each day.

This feels laughable... I'm sure I'm overcomplicating this.

