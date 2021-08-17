In the long term capital gains tax brackets, I saw that the tax rate is zero percent for Singles up to 40K. So if I am single, and have capital gains under 40K, then I don't need to pay any taxes on that long term capital gains?
2Do you have any other earned income (like from a job)? – Nosjack 1 hour ago
Yes, my salaried annual income is greater than 40K. – The Guest 1 hour ago
Only if that's your only taxable income. The brackets are based on your taxable income, not your long-term gains, so if you have other taxable income (including short-term gains) of $40k, and have $40k of LTCG, then your LTCG will be taxed at 15% (the single filer rate for income between $40K and $440k as of 2021), not 0%.
So, I have to pay taxes on LTCG even though they are below 40K, when I have other income. Thanks – The Guest 32 mins ago