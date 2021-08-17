I am a German and got a job offer from a US company. This is the first time a company offers me a salary and reserved stock units (RSU). German companies usually do not grant RSU for non-senior leadership people.

The salary itself is below the market. But including the RSU the package would be above the market. Because that the stocks are publicly traded and that the company is well-known and successful I do not see much risk and I think it is very unlikely that the stock might fall that much that I would end up with a total compensation below the market at the end of the year.

But then again once all stocks units are vested the total compensation would be below market. How do companies usually handle that?

I guess they will offer new RSUs or increase the salary massively to match the market again. Or do companies ignore this situation and wait for employees to start a negotiation? With the risk that these employees move on to companies making them better offers? Maybe this scenario is one of the reasons for the short retention of employees in US tech companies?