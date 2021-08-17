1

I am a German and got a job offer from a US company. This is the first time a company offers me a salary and reserved stock units (RSU). German companies usually do not grant RSU for non-senior leadership people.

The salary itself is below the market. But including the RSU the package would be above the market. Because that the stocks are publicly traded and that the company is well-known and successful I do not see much risk and I think it is very unlikely that the stock might fall that much that I would end up with a total compensation below the market at the end of the year.

But then again once all stocks units are vested the total compensation would be below market. How do companies usually handle that?

I guess they will offer new RSUs or increase the salary massively to match the market again. Or do companies ignore this situation and wait for employees to start a negotiation? With the risk that these employees move on to companies making them better offers? Maybe this scenario is one of the reasons for the short retention of employees in US tech companies?

They don't - it's a part of your compensation that is variable. It's a risk you take taking part of your compensation in equity. But, the risk goes the other way, too - if the stock performs well, they don't reduce your compensation to "match the market".

Also note that "the market" in the US is highly variable based on location, and since non-executive salaries are private, there's no way to accurately measure what the "market" rate is for any given position.

If you feel that your compensation is "below market" or there's too much risk in the equity portion, you can ask for a change in allocation, or an increase with whatever protocol your company allows (it may be as simple as a conversation with your manager). Or look around for a similar job that pays more and either take it or use it as negotiating leverage.

I don't know German culture, but in the US, compensation (especially for for professionals) is highly individualized. Companies may use (or say they use) some formula to determine salary, but in the end they'll pay you whatever you'll accept to work there. I've managed teams with members that varied in salary by as much as 75%. The percentage increases were generally consistent based on performance, but there was no automatic process to make sure people were "at market". If you were paid less than market and either didn't know or didn't want to negotiate, then that's where you stayed.

Maybe this scenario is one of the reasons for the short retention of employees in US tech companies?

I think there's a lot more to "job hopping" than having a variable portion of compensation.

