You'd need to look into the specific eligibility criteria for each program you're interested in and for the specific state you're in. If you want to receive food stamps in the state of Idaho, for example, you're generally limited to 5,000 in assets in addition to a car. Other states and other programs will have different limitations.

That being said, it is pretty unlikely hat someone with half a million in assets would receive meaningful amounts of cash welfare assistance in any state if they were able to work and just wanted to retire early. It is also reasonably likely that if you have a $500,000 portfolio that you're using for retirement that you'd be producing a reasonable amount of income in the form of dividends, interest, capital gains distributions from mutual funds, etc. It would generally be unwise to be retired and have your entire nest egg in early stage growth companies that don't pay dividends.