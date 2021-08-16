Is it possible to buy and sell bitcoin without any of the exchanges knowing about it?

Absolutely, you can send cryptocurrency from one wallet to another without anyone knowing what you are getting in return for it. The exchanges only know about the transactions they facilitate or have shared with them.

...could these secret exchanges cause the reported values to be different from reality?

No, it's still reality, it's just a different exchange rate based on the environment the transaction occurs in. Even then, most people value their cryptocurrency in terms of their local fiat currency or USD so most likely the prices people settle on for direct cryptocurrency payments are based on the rates reported by popular exchanges.

People using cryptocurrency to launder money might pay a premium, but it's a premium relative to the going rate for legitimate uses.

If the volume of fiat to cryptocurrency transactions was very small then an exchange-reported rate could become less useful.