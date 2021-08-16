0

I have a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) in Canada, Quebec. I have a co-signer on it. The co-signer is not on the deed of sale or the mortgage. I would like to release the co-signer, so he does not have the obligation on his credit file.

The bank confirmed that I can support the HELOC on my own. I do not use the line of credit part, there's 0 balance on it.

In order to remove the co-signer, the bank wants me to refinance and take out $20,000 in equity. They suggest that I put the $20,000 back into the mortgage. I'm allowed to do a lump sum once a year of 15%. So technically the debt is exactly the same as before, and, I quote the bank rep "everybody wins".

I'm told it's the bank's policy, and they cannot simply remove the co-signer from the product. The refinancing solution seems like a waste of my equity.

Do I have the right to request the removal of the co-signer from HELOC ?

What other options do I have ?

I can only think of converting HELOC into a standard mortgage, but I'm told I would need to switch from variable rate to a fixed rate. Fixed rate would really be a disadvantage for me, considering how low the variable rates are today.

Improve this question
New contributor
Roman Mik is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Roman Mik is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.