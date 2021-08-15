1

I'm in the UK. My partner and I aren't married, and we live in separate houses. I'm in the higher tax bracket and he's in the normal bracket. I have a bunch of cryptocurrency, and I'd like to use it to pay off his mortgage. What's the best way to minimise CGT?

  1. Sell the crypto and transfer the resulting UK pounds to his bank account.
  2. Sell the crypto and give him an interest-free loan for the resulting amount that I'm not too fussed about having repaid.
  3. Send him the crypto so he can cash it in, and pay CGT at the lower rate.

I guess I also need to think about minimising inheritance tax, because he's my heir.

I'm not clear on whether I'd need to pay CGT twice with option 1, because it seems like you pay CGT when you realise the asset, but you also pay CGT when you gift somebody money.

  • You don’t need to worry about IHT on gifts unless you die in the next seven years after making the gift. – Vicky 52 mins ago
Regardless of which route you choose, you will have to pay CGT once, as you are treated as disposing of the asset at market value when you transfer it to him. So even with option 3 you'll be the one paying the CGT. You don't pay any CGT when you gift someone money, so even option 1 only means paying it once.

If you were married or in a civil partnership, then I believe option 3 would allow him to pay CGT at the lower rate.

As Vicky said in a comment, IHT will only apply if you die within seven years after making the gift. Also it'll only make a difference if the size of your estate exceeds the inheritance tax threshold.

