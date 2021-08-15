I'm in the UK. My partner and I aren't married, and we live in separate houses. I'm in the higher tax bracket and he's in the normal bracket. I have a bunch of cryptocurrency, and I'd like to use it to pay off his mortgage. What's the best way to minimise CGT?

Sell the crypto and transfer the resulting UK pounds to his bank account. Sell the crypto and give him an interest-free loan for the resulting amount that I'm not too fussed about having repaid. Send him the crypto so he can cash it in, and pay CGT at the lower rate.

I guess I also need to think about minimising inheritance tax, because he's my heir.

I'm not clear on whether I'd need to pay CGT twice with option 1, because it seems like you pay CGT when you realise the asset, but you also pay CGT when you gift somebody money.