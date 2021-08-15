0

I am working in an IT company in India, location will be oscillating between Chennai and Bangalore. I plan to buy land now for my use, but if I do not plan to settle, I will sell the land for a good price.

Currently, I am exploring around Chennai- Bangalore Industrial Corridor, Poonamalle, Villupuram, Krishnagiri. Oragadam, Vandalur.

  1. Around Sriperumbadur is a choice for Investment, like a new airport and other Industrial Hub is coming and Chennai - Bangalore highway will boost the development.

  2. Around Krishnagiri, As new Sipcots are coming and OLA is planning a plant. Land rates are cheaper compared to Chennai. Just for Investment purposes, as land rates will appreciate more comparing to Chennai. What are your thoughts?

  3. Around Poonamalle, Poonamalle - Light House Metro will boost connectivity. Madhavaram - Sholinganallur. it will be the best place to build a house.

  4. Villupuram - New Sipcot is coming. for building a house.

  5. Vandalur - New Busstand is coming. near to IT parks. for building a house.

I have above areas for investing/building a house in another 5 years. Apart from these areas, if any new area which will grow fast please let me know.

Also what would be best suggested for building a house at cheap land rate cum investing.

Improve this question
New contributor
KALAI SELVAN is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

KALAI SELVAN is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.