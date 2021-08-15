I am working in an IT company in India, location will be oscillating between Chennai and Bangalore. I plan to buy land now for my use, but if I do not plan to settle, I will sell the land for a good price.

Currently, I am exploring around Chennai- Bangalore Industrial Corridor, Poonamalle, Villupuram, Krishnagiri. Oragadam, Vandalur.

Around Sriperumbadur is a choice for Investment, like a new airport and other Industrial Hub is coming and Chennai - Bangalore highway will boost the development. Around Krishnagiri, As new Sipcots are coming and OLA is planning a plant. Land rates are cheaper compared to Chennai. Just for Investment purposes, as land rates will appreciate more comparing to Chennai. What are your thoughts? Around Poonamalle, Poonamalle - Light House Metro will boost connectivity. Madhavaram - Sholinganallur. it will be the best place to build a house. Villupuram - New Sipcot is coming. for building a house. Vandalur - New Busstand is coming. near to IT parks. for building a house.

I have above areas for investing/building a house in another 5 years. Apart from these areas, if any new area which will grow fast please let me know.

Also what would be best suggested for building a house at cheap land rate cum investing.