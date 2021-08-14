My partner and I have recently had a few medical-type procedures (dental, veterinary), at small private practices, that we pay at least partly out-of-pocket. In each case we were given advance estimates, and then a significantly higher bill after the procedure was over. For example:

My partner gets some dental work done. This will be partly paid by insurance. Initially, she's quoted an out-of-pocket estimate of about $900. Some time after the procedure is scheduled, she gets a revised estimate of about $1,200. Months after the procedure occurs, she gets an added bill (saying insurance didn't pay as expected) for about another $150. (So: a 33% increase, and then another 16% increase.)

I schedule a veterinary checkup for our cat. This will be paid entirely out-of-pocket. On the phone I'm quoted an estimate of $67 for the checkup. After the checkup, in which no outstanding issues were detected, I was given a bill for $334. (Roughly a 400% increase from the estimate.)

So, is there any room for pushback in these kinds of cases of medical-type inaccurate estimates? I think with car repairs I could say in advance something like, "If the bill is more than $X, don't do it, call me first," and that would be honored. In none of the cases above does the issue of more work or a higher bill come up while the procedure is happening. And generally the practitioners don't want to answer direct questions about billing; they refer that to their office staff at a later time when they're not in the conversation. Maybe there's a particular dollar or percentage cutoff below which we shouldn't worry.

If it matters, I live in the big city (NYC). On the other hand, my own father is a very old-school farm veterinarian in another state, and his business advice was the opposite -- if you give an estimate, you need to stick to it, even if it costs you money due to an error. So I'm getting very mixed signals.

What's the best practice, or how much flexibility is there, for negotiating or pushing back against these surprise medical-type bill increases?