First, what you seek is identical to a mortgage.

$1M, 8% rate, 30 year term (to start). The monthly payment is $7338, and annual is $88,052. As I push the term out to see how long the money will last, I realize that the withdrawal rate is equal to the interest, and infinity is indeed the answer. Unfortunately, after about 10% of infinity has passed, inflation will make that $80K+ each year have no value at all.

There is an equation to calculate N, of course, but knowing this is the mortgage equation makes it easy to find online calculators to see how the numbers impact each other. Why is it the same as a mortgage?

I am the bank. I invest $1M in your mortgage. You are paying me back on my investment, earning 8% per year, and giving me $80,000, which of course is an 'interest only' loan. In real life, there would be a balloon payment after X years.