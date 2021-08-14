So, currently, I have about $330k invested in ETFs. When I started investing I knew about lazy portfolios constructed using total market index funds like 3 fund or 4 fund portfolios. For whatever reason, I decided to construct my portfolio in a slice-and-dice manner. This is my portfolio:

Large cap growth, QQQ, 43% Large cap blend, VOO, 32% Small cap, VTWO, 10% International, VEU, 5% Bonds, 8% REIT, 2%

The two problems I see with the slice and dice approach is:

I have to keep following the news understand which market sectors are doing the best and tilt my portfolio in that direction. Lots of work is needed to maintain the portfolio which makes this seem less like passive investing and more like active investing. Rebalancing this portfolio is a pain because there are too many ETFs. One or the other components is constantly drifting out of its target allocation range and taking up too much space. QQQ was supposed to be 25% in my portifolio, but it's not close to 45% in my portfolio now.

I am currently around $100k in profits. If I wanted to start from scratch, I would have to stop investing for a year and pay $15k in capital gains when I sell everything.

Not sure if it is recommended to continue down this lane. But if you recommend that I continue my slice and dice approach, how should I pick the correct allocation among my various assets. Also, should I keep the current set of ETFs or should I sell anything?

My other option is to use future monies to build a 4 fund portfolio and keep my existing portfolio intact without selling anything.