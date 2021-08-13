I went through the following process:

Phone interview with recruiter (who reached out to me initially)

Phone interview with hiring manager

On site interview (which involved me flying coast to coast)

Prior to arriving to my on-site interview, I was given the itinerary for it, which indicated that I was to have 6 interviews on-site. However, after the end of my 3rd interview, my on-site contact picked me up and told me that the interviews were over and walked me out of the building. I was somewhat surprised, so I didn’t have the presence of mind to ask what was going on in the moment. Upon reflection, I can’t imagine this would be anything but bad news, but I have no idea why this happened. Each of the 3 interviews that I had went really well, I didn’t lie on my resume about anything, I didn’t say anything that was offensive, etc… so I am simply at a loss for why this happened. I’m sure I’ll get an explanation within a week or so (via an offer/no offer decision) but it really sucks in the moment. Is this common? I’ve never experienced this before.