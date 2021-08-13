To get the lower in-state rates you need to prove residence in that state. The reason why the state requires this level of proof, is that the state government sends the difference between out-of-state tuition and in-state tuition. That difference can be be thousands of dollars per year.

Most students/parents run into this either during the college application process or between the acceptance letter and when the student sends in their deposit. Others run into this issue when their circumstance changes while they are in school.

The things they are asking for is not a list generated by the school, ir is the list generated by Department of Education in that state.

If you always lived in the state, that is easy to prove. If you moved to the state since starting college, then you have to demonstrate you have switched to this state. They do this the same way they determine tax residence.

Paying state income taxes, registering your car, getting a drivers license, and registering to vote are all good signs you are committed to this state.