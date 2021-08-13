It depends on the tax laws in the two states. Most states either tax only income that was earned while a resident of that state, or tax proportional to the amount of time you lived in that state. So you might pay slightly more or slightly less tax than if you were in one state only.

If you use tax software, you could try filling out "fake" last-year returns for each state including capital gains and see how different the results are. Or talk to a CPA in your current state to see how your gains will be taxed.