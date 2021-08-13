0

I am a German citizen but living and working in the UK. Starting my new job came with a higher financial benefit and stock options. I have never invested before but also don't want to waste this opportunity. I browsed the questions here on how to start investing. But it seems like investing in Germany and the UK seems to work differently. Now I am unsure, especially in regard to the Brexit, if I should start on the German or UK stock market. But I am also not sure if I would need to use my shares on the UK market as they are provided within a UK work contract?

Apologies in advance, if this question is not detailed enough, duplicated, etc. As I am super new to the topic I found it quite hard how to ask the question. So any advice is really appreciated!

Improve this question
New contributor
Hannah is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Hannah is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.