I am a German citizen but living and working in the UK. Starting my new job came with a higher financial benefit and stock options. I have never invested before but also don't want to waste this opportunity. I browsed the questions here on how to start investing. But it seems like investing in Germany and the UK seems to work differently. Now I am unsure, especially in regard to the Brexit, if I should start on the German or UK stock market. But I am also not sure if I would need to use my shares on the UK market as they are provided within a UK work contract?

Apologies in advance, if this question is not detailed enough, duplicated, etc. As I am super new to the topic I found it quite hard how to ask the question. So any advice is really appreciated!