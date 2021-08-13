Until now my research on funds has been driven by the factsheets and details supplied by the investment platform that I use. It allows me to start from a fund and see where the investments are made to see if that is something I want to invest in.

Now I'd like to start driving the process more based on what/where I invest as a starting point rather than platform recommended or fund titles.

Unfortunately search terms like "Scottish renewables funds" tend to bring back articles about government investment or "0" results in a Funds platform search.

How do I go about finding funds invested in specific sectors or regions without using nebulous search terms like "Ethical" or "Green", which just hit on self applied fund names?