For income, the tax rate is marginal (or "staggered"), meaning that the actual (effective) tax rate is not the same as the tax bracket you fall into. In other words, income "fills up" the lower tax brackets (which have a lower tax rate) before it moves to the higher brackets with higher rates.

This should be easy to answer but Google is not helpful: Do taxes on dividends work the same way? The transition from the 0% bracket to 15% bracket for dividends is $80,800 for 2021 (MFJ). If I earn $100 in dividends and my AGI is $80,801, what is my tax rate on the dividend?