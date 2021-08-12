In this image, I purchase $100 worth of inventory, sell all of it, purchase another $100 worth, and sell all of that (in some time period). This looks like it should equal 2 turns:

However, using the formula:

Turns = COGS / Avg Inventory

I insert the following:

COGS = $200 = 2 x $100.

Avg Inventory = $50, which is (beginning inventory + ending inventory) / 2 = (100 + 0) / 2. But 200 / 50 is 4, not 2.

Does this actually reflect 2 turns, as it appears to on the surface? Or am I plugging in a wrong number? COGS can't be $100 because I've spent $200 on goods to sell over the time period. Average inventory can't be $100 because I only have $100 on the shelf for two instants during the time period; I have an average of $50 over the time period. If 2 is not the correct answer, why not? Thanks.