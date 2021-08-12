0

In this image, I purchase $100 worth of inventory, sell all of it, purchase another $100 worth, and sell all of that (in some time period). This looks like it should equal 2 turns:

Graph of (ostensibly) two turns of inventory

However, using the formula:

Turns = COGS / Avg Inventory

I insert the following:

  • COGS = $200 = 2 x $100.
  • Avg Inventory = $50, which is (beginning inventory + ending inventory) / 2 = (100 + 0) / 2. But 200 / 50 is 4, not 2.

Does this actually reflect 2 turns, as it appears to on the surface? Or am I plugging in a wrong number? COGS can't be $100 because I've spent $200 on goods to sell over the time period. Average inventory can't be $100 because I only have $100 on the shelf for two instants during the time period; I have an average of $50 over the time period. If 2 is not the correct answer, why not? Thanks.

Improve this question
New contributor
user3511585 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3

Inventory turnover is a measure of "how many times did I sell my average inventory in a year". It's not "how many times did I deplete my inventory". In reality, inventory is generally more stable since you replace inventory as it is sold. So it can still be a "sawtooth" but it's a swatooth that's always > 0:

enter image description here

In your case, your average inventory over the period is 50 (though your formula is not correct in general - the formula would be the total inventory on each day divided by the number of days). Since you sold 200, you sold your "average" inventory amount 4 times in that period.

Improve this answer
3
  • 1
    This is how statistics "lie" to us, why it's so important to understand statistics, and why "common sense intuition" is so often wrong. – RonJohn 24 mins ago
  • "How many times did I sell my average" versus "How many times did I deplete" was the key! Thank you very much. (I apparently do not have enough points to upvote your ansewr, but would have if I could have.) – user3511585 22 mins ago
  • @user3511585 No worries - glad it helped! – D Stanley 19 mins ago

Your Answer

user3511585 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.