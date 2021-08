If a buyers pays $1.55 per share to get 6,480,000 shares of the target company such that the total outstanding shares of the target is 12,180,265 .

So deal value is $1.55x 6,480,000=$10.044M, but is it the Implied EV as well?

Refer this deal-https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729006127/en/Telidyne-Announces-Acquisition-of-OutSquare-MD-Inc.