0

I heard that as long as the option hits the strike price before the buyout agreement is finalized then you're ok, but if the option doesn't hit the strike price before then the value of the option is still. Would buying a option still be preferable to a stock in the case of the company that has a high chance of being acquired in the near future?

Improve this question
1

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.