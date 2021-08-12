I heard that as long as the option hits the strike price before the buyout agreement is finalized then you're ok, but if the option doesn't hit the strike price before then the value of the option is still. Would buying a option still be preferable to a stock in the case of the company that has a high chance of being acquired in the near future?
Should you buy call options if there is a high chance the company may merge/be bought out?
Please read: Could the stock price of the target firm fall when a buyout is announced? – Flux 24 mins ago