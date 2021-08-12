All businesses fail. The apples and googles of today are the MySpace and IBM of tomorrow.

Do these banks seriously expect these tech people to maintain viable companies until they die? Even if you only invest in an index fund, the index fund underperforms GDP (and hence spending). The Dow went from 100 to 26000 when income went from eight billion to thirty trillion. The stock market grows around 100,000 times slower than people's spending so if these billionaires continue spending millions a year they'll die broke.

Are banks actually rational in giving them lines of credit?