-2

All businesses fail. The apples and googles of today are the MySpace and IBM of tomorrow.

Do these banks seriously expect these tech people to maintain viable companies until they die? Even if you only invest in an index fund, the index fund underperforms GDP (and hence spending). The Dow went from 100 to 26000 when income went from eight billion to thirty trillion. The stock market grows around 100,000 times slower than people's spending so if these billionaires continue spending millions a year they'll die broke.

Are banks actually rational in giving them lines of credit?

Improve this question
New contributor
user111161 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • They'll only die in a pile of debt if they rack up more debt than assets. Apple and Google can only dream that they'll be around as long as IBM (110 years, so far). – RonJohn 25 mins ago

Your Answer

user111161 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.